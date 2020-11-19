‘Cowboy Bebop’: Six Cast In Netflix Live-Action Remake Of Cult Anime TV Series

Geoff Stults (Little Fires Everywhere, 12 Strong), Tamara Tunie (Black Earth Rising, Dietland), Mason Alexander Park (Hedwig and the Angry Inch National Broadway Tour), Rachel House (Thor Ragnarok, Soul), Ann Truong (Strikeback!, Hard Target 2) and Hoa Xuande (Ronny Chieng: International Student, Top of the Lake) have joined the cast of Cowboy Bebop, Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the cult Japanese animated series. The space western hails from Tomorrow Studios, Marty Adelstein’s joint venture with ITV Studios, Midnight Radio, writer Chris Yost (Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnorok) and Sunrise, the studio behind the original series.

The six join previously announced cast members John Cho as Spike Spiegel, Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black, Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine, Alex Hassell as Vicious and Elena Satine as Julia.

Based on the worldwide phenomenon from Sunrise Inc., Cowboy Bebop is the jazz-inspired, genre-bending story of a rag-tag crew of bounty hunters on the run from their pasts, as they hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals. They’ll even save the world…for the right price.

Stults is Chalmers, the epitome of a Western lawman. He is also Jet Black’s former co-detective in the ISSP’s Homicide Division. He wears a chronic smile that makes you want to punch him square in the face… especially Jet. And that’s only partly because Chalmers is dating his ex-wife these days.

Tunie plays Ana, the proprietor of the hottest underground bluesy jazz club on Mars. And while she acts as a surrogate mom to Spike, there is nothing warm and cuddly about her. Cool and intense, Ana is definitely not a woman to be trifled with.

Park portrays Gren, Ana’s right-hand person. They run the front of the house for Ana’s jazz club. As capable with their wit as a glock, as confident in a dress as a suit, they are a Bowie-esque embodiment of 22nd century handsome and seductive beauty.

House is Mao, the Capo of the Syndicate’s “White Tigers” family. Despite, or perhaps because of, her blue collar background, Mao is more cunning, adept, crafty and deadly than her counterparts.

Truong and Xuande are Shin and Lin. Dressed to kill (because they do), Shin and Lin serve as Vicious’ twin Syndicate henchman. Despite being fearful of their volatile boss, they are fiercely loyal to Vicious in his quest (for reasons we have yet to understand) to take down Spike Spiegel.

Midnight Radio’s André Nemec and Jeff Pinkner executive produce and serve as showrunners. Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg of Midnight Radio executive produce with Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios, Yasuo Miyakawa, Masayuki Ozaki, and Shin Sasaki of Sunrise Inc; along with Tim Coddington, Tetsu Fujimura, Michael Katleman and Matthew Weinberg. Christopher Yost (Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok) will write the first episode and executive produce. Shinichiro Watanabe, director of the original anime, serves as consultant.

Cowboy Bebop is a co-production between Netflix and Tomorrow Studios; with Netflix handling physical production.

Stults is repped by United Talent Agency and 3 Arts Entertainment. Truong is repped by Active Artists Management and A3 Artists Agency. Park is with A3 Artists Agency. House is repped by Colin Moy at Lion Rock Management.