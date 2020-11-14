COVID-19 Vaccine May Be Available By January, With One-Fourth Of US Inoculated By Spring

A COVID-19 may arrive before we have a new president in place.

Moncef Slaoui, the head of Operation Warp Speed and former leader of GlaxoSmithKline’s vaccine department, said it’s possible 80 million Americans could be inoculated against COVID-19 by March. That’s if the government approvals are done in December.

Slaoui’s estimate said 25 million to 30 million vaccines could be available starting in January, Business Insider reported. That’s faster than other government officials have predicted.

Healthcare workers and vulnerable seniors with pre-existing conditions are likely to be the first to receive the vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will determine the specifics of the allocation plan.

A vaccine arriving in January is only possible if vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna are approved in December. Slaoui told reporters that he expected both companies to ask the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization by early December.