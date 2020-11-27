Courteney Cox Recreates Famous ‘Friends’ Dance With Turkey On Her Head For Thanksgiving

The Nov. 19, 1998 episode of Friends became an instant classic. Twenty two years later, Monica’s (Courteney Cox) dance with a turkey on her head remains an iconic Thanksgiving moment, turned into ubiquitous gifs.

On Thanksgiving 2020, Cox took to Instagram to celebrate the holiday and reflect on the infamous turkey dance scene.

“I’m feeling so thankful,” Cox said before going darker and adding that if she sees one more gif of herself “with a turkey on my head dancing like a f**king fool, I’m just gonna snap.”

After a snippet of the classic video, Cox added, “So anyhow, since I’m the symbol of Thanksgiving, here you go, hope it makes you happy.” She then recreated the dance in her kitchen.

The Friends reunion for HBO Max, originally slated for this past spring, is now expected to film in 2021 after being delayed by the pandemic