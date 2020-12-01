COVID-19 Test Site Shut Down For ‘She’s All That’ Remake Shoot At LA’s Union Station

EXCLUSIVE: Los Angeles is under a new modified stay-at-home order starting today as coronavirus cases explode in the City of Angels again. However, at the same time, a city-sanctioned movie shoot is shutting down a heavily visited testing site tomorrow.

The kiosk at downtown LA’s Union Station will be shuttered on Tuesday so the She’s All That remake can use the iconic terminal as a location.

Despite the hundreds of people who use the South Patio located COVID-19 testing site at well-trafficked Union Station, the Miramax pic was granted a permit by FilmLA, Deadline has confirmed. With exterior shots and interior scenes at the terminal. there is estimated to be a total cast and crew size of around 170 at Union Station tomorrow

Early today, those who had COVID-19 test appointments scheduled for Tuesday received an email telling them that they were now out of luck, to put it politely.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and delayed notification but LA Union Station Kiosk site has had to cancel all appointments for December 1st due to an event being held at this location,” the correspondence from Curative Customer Care proclaimed of the 8 AM – 3 PM operating site.

Contacted by Deadline, Curative, who run the pop-up site with the City of L.A., confirmed that they sent the email and that the Union Station site is indeed closed tomorrow – which could lead to a back-up in scheduled and re-scheduled tests over the next week at the very least.

Time that a COVID-19 battered LA doesn’t really have as the turkeys come home to spread from unsuccessfully dissuaded Thanksgiving gatherings and holiday travel. Newly imposed restrictions went into effect today to attempt to put the brakes on the surge of cases and hospitalizations that are increasing certain to overwhelm the healthcare system in less than two weeks.

The decision to close the Union Station site was made by Curative, a well-placed source tells us. The nationwide testing organization felt the environment would be too disruptive and social distancing could be extremely difficult to enforce with He’s All That filming going on.

Earlier Monday, the LA Public Health office reported 5,150 new cases of the coronavirus, 17 additional deaths and 2,185 current hospitalizations. Or as Mayor and potential Joe Biden cabinet member Eric Garcetti just tweeted:

COVID-19 cases are surging and we must take urgent action to flatten the curve now. We’re asking all Angelenos not to gather with anyone outside your household and limit any non-essential activities. If you do go out, wear your mask and practice physical distancing. pic.twitter.com/XyGHlEZyui — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) December 1, 2020

It is worth noting that the Mayor’s office did not respond to request for comment on the Union Station site shutdown for He’s All That.

“Prior to this issue being brought to our attention, neither FilmLA nor the locations team for the production company had prior knowledge of a COVID-19 testing center operating on-site,” FilmLA told Deadline this evening. “Made aware of the testing site closure, production reps for the film offered to work with station representatives to restore access to the testing site tomorrow,” the non-profit permitting agency added. “The two uses of the facility may be compatible, based on the area to be used for filming and the production’s interest in making it work.”

Miramax had no comment on the situation when contact by Deadline. However, company reps did confirm the Mark Waters-directed flick would be filming at the DTLA railway station.

Penned by original screenwriter R. Lee Fleming, with producers Jennifer Gigbot and Andrew Panay from the 1999 flick also on board, He’s All That both updates and flips the script. In the new version, a social media influencer plans to avenge herself by accepting a challenge to turn the school’s biggest loser into the prom king after her boyfriend humiliates her.

Staying true to the context, TikTok superstar Addison Rae has signed on for the movie, as has Tanner Buchanan. In a cast that also features Madison Pettis, Peyton Meyer, Isabella Crovetti, Annie Jacob, and Myra Molloy, Rae and Buchanan will be playing gender-swapped versions of Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook’s characters from She’s All That.

Of course, there are a number of other sites where one can be tested in L.A., like the drive-up at Dodger Stadium, but that’s probably cold comfort for those who had a test scheduled tomorrow at Union Station.