Coronavirus Cases Top 200,000, But Numbers May Be Worse Than Reported

Johns Hopkins University says more than 200,000 COVID-19 cases were reported in the US on Friday. That’s a record that doubles the 100,000 cases first reported on Nov. 4.

The exponential climb in cases is prompting new restrictions across the country to stop the spread. But there’s a catch – fewer people are getting tested over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, as testing sites have shorter hours and people are otherwise involved. That means the numbers could further spike when things get back to the work-day routine.

The U.S. now has 13.1 million people infected with Covid-19, according to Johns Hopkins. The totals include more than 265,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, the totals are 61.9 million cases and 1.4 million deaths, JHU said.