UK Firm Innovate Talent Management Launches With Clients Including ‘Barbarians’ Actor Nikolai Kinski & ‘Coronation Street’ Actress Bhavna Limbachia

EXCLUSIVE: UK agent Matt Chopping is officially launching Innovate Talent Management with a roster of clients including Nikolai Kinski (Barbarians), Ricky Champ (Eastenders) and Bhavna Limbachia (Coronation Street).

London-based Chopping spent almost two decades at UK firm Waring and McKenna. The long-term plan for Innovate is to add agents to the company, grow the client base and potentially add a literary division.

Chopping told us: “The talent management industry is evolving, and my aim is for Innovate to be ahead of the curve. The world today is unrecognisable from how it was even a year ago; freedom from some of the complex infrastructure of yesterday will enable Innovate to become a truly accessible global brand, able to rapidly adapt to the changes that the entertainment industry will face in the post-Covid era.”

He continued: “My aim is to capitalise on my wealth of experience and long-standing relationships in the industry to develop my clients’ careers in the UK and internationally. I intend to build Innovate to become a hub of outstanding talent, representing creative professionals from across the board. The sky is absolutely the limit with this new company, and I am extremely proud to be launching it with a roster of exceptional clients.”

Kinski’s credits include Netflix’s historical action-drama Barbarians and Paramount’s Berlin Station. Champ is known for his long-running role in hit BBC soap Eastenders and he has also had roles in Sony’s Absentia and HBO’s Game Of Thrones. Limbachia has starred in more than 240 episodes of ITV soap Coronation Street and is also known for BBC’s Citizen Khan.

Clients also include Stewart Scudamore, currently appearing in Netflix’s Young Wallander and shortly to resume shooting on the second season of Amazon Carnival Row, and Zahra Ahmadi from Paramount’s Berlin Station and Amazon’s Informer.