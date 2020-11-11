Verve Ventures & UTA Independent Group Team For Stephen Belber’s Corey Stoll Movie ‘What We Do Next’

EXCLUSIVE: Verve Ventures and UTA Independent Film Group have come together to represent domestic sales on the feature film What We Do Next, from filmmaker and playwright Stephen Belber.

The movie, starring Corey Stoll (Golden Globe nominee for House of Cards, upcoming West Side Story), Karen Pittman (The Morning Show) and Michelle Veintimilla (Seven Seconds, Gotham) was shot in Louisville, KY, during the pandemic and wrapped last month.

The emotional drama follows a local New York City politician who is forced to navigate a complicated past as she climbs the political ladder. Power constantly shifts among the three characters as they fight for their version of the truth.

Chris Mangano, Merry-Kay Poe and Max Neace produced the film, which is a co-production between Poe’s Unbridled Films and Mangano’s Mangano Movies & Media. Belber, Brian Tanke, Steve Poe and Matt Bronson are EPs and Pulitzer-winning author Lynn Nottage is serving as co-producer.

“I can’t express my gratitude enough to the producers for finding the will, money, can-do attitude, COVID-navigation skills and faith in the project that it took to make this movie happen,” said Belber. “We’ve assembled a truly talented cast and hope to come out the other end with a dynamic, intense and utterly unique film.”

Belber’s plays have been produced on Broadway and in more than 25 countries. He also was an actor and associate writer on the multiple award-winning The Laramie Project, and co-writer/actor on The Laramie Project: Ten Years Later. Belber’s scripted movies include HBO’s O.G. starring Jeffrey Wright, Management starring Jennifer Aniston and Match starring Patrick Stewart, the last two of which he also directed. His TV writing credits include Rescue Me, Law & Order: SVU, Tommy, The First and pilots for HBO, FX, TNT, USA, ABC and History. Belber currently is writing a pilot for John Krasinski’s Sunday Night Productions and Paramount. He is represented by Verve and Kaplan/Perrone.

Stoll is repped by UTA and Suskin Management. Pittman is represented by TalentWorks, Vault Entertainment and Hansen Jacobson. Veintimilla is represented by the Gersh Agency