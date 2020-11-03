‘Connecting’ Pulled From NBC Schedule, Remaining 4 Episodes To Stream Online

NBC has pulled coronavirus-era comedy Connecting from its schedule. The four remaining episodes will air solely online on Peacock and NBC.com.

Episodes of Superstore will air in Connecting‘s Thursday timeslot at 8:30 PM on NBC through Nov. 19.

The series, which hails from Blindspot creator/exec producer Martin Gero, Brendan Gall and Universal Television, stars Otmara Marrero, Preacher Lawson, Shakina Nayfack, Parvesh Cheena, Ely Henry, Jill Knox and Keith Powell.

Created and executive produced by Gero and Gall, Connecting is an ensemble comedy about a group of friends trying to stay close (and sane) through video chats as they share the highs and lows of these extraordinary times. The series is produced by Universal Television.

Earlier this year, Gero signed an overall deal with Universal Television. He has several projects in development with NBC, including a journalism-based drama with writer Alex Berger.