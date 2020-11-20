Amazon Sets Early 2021 Streaming Date For Recent Acquisition ‘Coming 2 America’

Amazon will release their acquisition of Paramount Pictures’ Eddie Murphy sequel Coming 2 America on March 5, 2021. The movie was originally slated for a Dec. 18 theatrical release before Paramount unloaded the feature to Amazon for $125M in a global rights deal, as we first told you.

It’s another be global pic launch for Amazon on Prime Video under Studio Boss Jennifer Salke in the wake of Borat Subsequent Movie Film which was watched by “tens of millions of viewers” per the streamer in its first weekend. Coming 2 America will be available in over 240 countries and territories.

Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began. Original cast favorites from Coming to America return including King Jaffe Joffer (James Earl Jones), Queen Lisa (Shari Headley), Cleo McDowell (John Amos), Maurice (Louie Anderson) and the motley barbershop crew. Part 2 also stars Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Jermaine Fowler, Bella Murphy, Rotimi, KiKi Layne, Nomzamo Mbatha and Teyana Taylor.

“Coming to America was a cultural phenomenon that is one of the most loved and celebrated comedies of all time,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “Thanks to Eddie Murphy’s comedic genius along with the brilliant filmmakers, writers and fabulous cast, we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate this new adventure. We know audiences around the world will fall in love with this hilarious, joyful movie that will surely become a timeless favorite.”

“What could be better than a return to Zamunda? We are so excited for Amazon Studios to bring Eddie Murphy and Coming 2 America to a worldwide audience where they can laugh again with characters they have loved for 30 years, and meet new ones that they will love for years to come,” said producer Kevin Misher.

Coming 2 America is directed by Craig Brewer, from Paramount Pictures in association with New Republic Pictures, and produced by Eddie Murphy Productions and Misher Films. The screenplay is written by Kenya Barris, Barry W. Blaustein and David Sheffield, with story by Blaustein, David Sheffield and Justin Kanew, based on characters created by Eddie Murphy. The producers are Misher and Murphy, EPs are Brian Oliver, Bradley Fischer, Valerii An, Barris, Charisse Hewitt-Webster, Michele Imperato Stabile and Andy Berman.

The first movie opened in theaters during the summer of 1988 grossing $288M WW, now ranked as Murphy’s fourth highest grossing live-action movie. Coming to America was translated to over 25 languages around the globe, known in other countries as Un Prince à New York in France, Der Prinz aus Zamunda in Germany, Un Príncipe en Nueva York throughout Latin America, and Il Principe Cerca Moglie in Italy.