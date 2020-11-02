Comedy ‘Borderline’ From Chris Encell & Danny Chun In Works At ABC

Click to Skip Ad
ABC has put in development Borderline, a single-camera immigrant couples comedy from writer Chris Encell (The Good Place), Grandfathered creator Danny Chun and ABC Signature, where Chun is under a deal.

Written by Encell, in Borderline, after goody two-shoes Steve falls for reckless Maria, their whirlwind romance is cut short when she gets deported. Now they must decide whether to bail on the potential love of their lives or take a leap of faith and get married. Can two completely different people who barely know each other live happily ever after? Absolutely not, but they’re going to try.

Encell and Chun executive produce. ABC Signature is the studio.

Chris Encell is a Latinx writer who wrote on two seasons of The Good Place. Last year, he wrapped his second season on Netflix’s On My Block as a Co-Producer. Encell also sold his original pilot based on his childhood, Barely California, to Disney+. He is currently a producer on Fox’s animated comedy Housebroken.

Chun created Fox’s Grandfathered and most recently served as executive producer on ABC’s Speechless. Early in his career, he was a writer-producer on The Simpsons and The Office.

