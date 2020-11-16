Comedian And Actor Sinbad Recovering From Stroke

Sinbad, the comedian and actor who is known for his stand-up and his role in the Cosby Show spin-off A Different World, has suffered from a stroke and is currently recovering.

In a statement submitted to the Associated Press, his family said “It is out of sincere love that we share Sinbad, our beloved husband and father, is recovering from a recent stroke. Sinbad is a light source of love and joy for many generations. While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon.”

His family continued, “Our family thanks you in advance for your love and support and ask for continued prayers for his healing. We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time.”

Sinbad, whose real name is David Adkins, rose to prominence in the late ’80s and into the ’90s becoming a comedic juggernaut, appearing in several HBO comedy specials before appearing in the aforementioned iconic sitcom A Different World as Coach Walter Oakes from 1988-1991 alongside Lisa Bonet, Kadeem Hardison, Marisa Tomei, Jada Pinkett Smith, Dawnn Lewis and Jasmine Guy. An NAACP Image Award winner, Sinbad also hosted the iconic talent show It’s Showtime at the Apollo 1989-1991. He went on to star in The Sinbad Show on Fox from 1993-1994 and appeared in Houseguest, First Kid, Jingle All the Way, among other movies

In 2018, Sinbad starred as Lil Rel Howery’s widowed father in Rel created by Howery and Kevin Barnett. Some of his other recent credits include many animated series including Steven Universe, American Dad and Disney’s The Lion Guard.