Peyton Manning To Host ‘College Bowl’ Reboot For NBC

NBC is bringing back gameshow College Bowl with NFL legend Peyton Manning hosting.

The Colts star will front the series, which was handed a ten-episode order by the network.

Steve Mosko’s Village Roadshow and Universal Television Alternative Studio will produce in association with Mark Itkin’s Tough Lamb Media. The Titan Games exec producer David Friedman will be showrunner.

The series, which originally aired on radio stations in 1953 before moving to CBS between 1959 and 1963 and NBC between 1963 and 1970, featured two four-member teams representing various colleges competing in a series of question rounds.

Participating teams will be selected from schools of all sizes with the individuals receiving a scholarship for participating. The winning team members will have a chance to take home even bigger scholarships, as well as bragging rights.

College Bowl will be executive produced by Peyton Manning, Cooper Manning, Eli Manning, Richard Reid via Richard Reid Productions, and Mark Itkin via his Tough Lamb Media.

“We’re excited to bring this beloved college game show back to primetime with a fresh new spin that is sure to not only entertain but also inspire,” said Jenny Groom, Executive Vice President, Unscripted Content. “Peyton’s love for competition, sport and education makes him the perfect host and partner. It will be so much fun to showcase these college rivalries and, more importantly, the incredibly smart and talented students behind them.”

Peyton Manning added, “I’ve always loved intense college competition, so I’m thrilled to be part of the team bringing back College Bowl. Having personally seen the profound impact scholarships can make on deserving students, I can’t wait for the moment when we get to award life-changing scholarships to the winning team.”