Colin Firth To Star In ‘Zombie Brother’ Adaptation ‘New York Will Eat You Alive’ From STXfilms and Tencent Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar-winner Colin Firth has signed on to star in New York Will Eat You Alive (tentative title), the STXfilms and Tencent Pictures action-comedy based on the digital comic Zombie Brother.

Todd Strauss-Schulson (Isn’t It Romantic) is attached to direct the adaptation, which is being co-produced by Tencent, STXfilms, Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin, and Peter Kiernan’s Free Association, and Ged Doherty of Above The Line Productions.

Alex Rubens wrote the screenplay with current revisions by Dan Gregor and Doug Mand. Created by Jia Haibo, Zombie Brother is one of the most popular titles on Tencent’s digital comics and animation platform. The comic book is said to have over 28 billion views, while its animated series has amassed more than 3.7 billion views across its first two seasons. The franchise has also been adapted into a stage play.

Firth’s casting announcement was made today by Adam Fogelson, Chairman of the STXfilms Motion Picture Group, and Edward Cheng, CEO of China Literature and Tencent.

“We always wanted to cast this in a way that would give life to the source material and elevate the action and you can’t achieve that goal any better than hiring Colin Firth,” said Fogelson. “From The King’s Speech to Kingsman, Colin always gives an Oscar-caliber performance. We’re thrilled to be reuniting with him on New York Will Eat You Alive in a role that will allow him to have fun while showcasing his deadpan humor and comic timing.”

Edward Cheng and Strauss-Schulson will serve as executive producers. Conor Zorn and Wenxin She are producing and overseeing for Tencent with Drew Simon overseeing the production for STXfilms along with Patricia Braga and Katie Zhao.

STX Films will distribute the film in the U.S. and the UK through its international output partners, with Tencent handling distribution in China.

Firth, an Oscar, Golden Globe, and BAFTA winner for his performance in 2010’s The King’s Speech, most recently starred in the STXfilms adaptation of The Secret Garden. Upcoming projects include Supernova, opposite Stanley Tucci, Operation Mincemeat from director John Madden, and Mothering Sunday with Olivia Colman and Odessa Young.

Firth is repped by Independent Talent and CAA.