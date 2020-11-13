Colin Firth And Gemma Arterton To Star in ‘Curtain Call’

Colin Firth, Gemma Arterton, Simon Russell Beale and Pappa Essiedu are attached to star in the period drama Curtain Call with Anand Tucker directing for Mark Gordon Pictures and Fearless Minds.

The film, set in 1930s London, revolves around a feared theater critic named Jimmy Erskine (Beale), his loyal assistant, a newspaper owner who wants to get rid of the critic and an actress who has been devastated by the excoriating theatrical reviews. The critic’s determination to survive ensures that the other characters are caught in a web of blackmail, deceit and murder. Patrick Marber adapted the script from Anthony Quinn’s novel.

Executive producers are Mark Gordon and Beth Pattinson for Mark Gordon Pictures, Tom Butterfield and Harry White for Culmination Productions and Patrick Marber. Jolyon Symonds is producing under his Fearless Minds banner. Sony Pictures International Productions will co-produce and distribute the film in the U.K., Australia, Ireland, and New Zealand.