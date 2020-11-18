‘Cobra Kai’ Star Xolo Maridueña Signs With UTA

UTA has signed Xolo Maridueña, who plays Miguel Diaz in Cobrai Kai, The Karate Kid sequel series.

Maridueña, who also featured in NBC drama Parenthood, has signed with agency in all areas.

This comes as Maridueña is set to star in season three of the karate drama, which has moved from YouTube to Netflix. The series, in which he plays Diaz, the top student at the Cobra Kai Dojo, recently debuted its first two seasons on Netflix following the shift and will launch the third season in January.

On Parenthood, which aired for six seasons on NBC between 2010 and 2015, he played Victor Graham, the adopted son of Erika Christensen’s Julia Braverman-Graham and Sam Jaeger’s Joel Graham.

His other television credits include guest roles on Major Crimes, Twin Peaks, Rush Hour and Mack and Moxy.

In film, he featured in Dealin’ with Idiots, directed and starring Jeff Garlin alongside Gina Gershon and Kerry Kenney and has also performed on stage in Light in the Darkness and Little Red.

Maridueña continues to be represented by Valor Entertainment, Osbrink and attorneys John Meigs and Maria Suarez.