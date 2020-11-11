Click to Skip Ad
CNN Tops Election Week Viewership As Coverage Gives News Networks A Big Boost

CNN landed the most total viewers during primetime coverage of what turned into an election week, enough to make it its most-watched week in its history.

The network drew an average of 6.1 million viewers in primetime, compared with 5.9 million for Fox News and 4.8 million for MSNBC. The figures are from Nielsen and were released by CNN and Fox News. In the 25-54 demographic, CNN had 2.6 million, Fox News had 1.7 million and MSNBC had 1.3 million.

Fox News also reached some milestones, topping all networks in Election Night coverage with 14.1 million viewers, compared with 9.4 million for CNN and 7.6 million for MSNBC. They also beat the broadcast networks in coverage. Fox News said that their viewership on Election Night was the most watched in cable news history. The Ingraham Angle also drew its highest week in its history with 4.9 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight was the top-rated cable news program, with 6.1 million viewers.

CNN topped coverage of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory speech on Saturday night, with 13.6 million viewers, compared with 8.5 million for MSNBC and almost 3 million for Fox News. CNN was the first to call the race for Biden, and won the total-day viewership on Saturday with 4.2 million, to 3 million for MSNBC and 1.7 million for Fox News.

