Cleopatra Coleman Joins ‘Dopesick’ Hulu Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Cleopatra Coleman (In the Shadow of the Moon) is set for a recurring role in Dopesick, Hulu’s eight-episode limited series based on Beth Macy’s bestselling book. The project is from The Handmaid’s Tale executive producer Warren Littlefield and Touchstone Television.

Written by Danny Strong and directed by Barry Levinson, Dopesick is described as an ambitious, harrowing and compelling look into the epicenter of America’s struggle with opioid addiction. It takes viewers from a distressed Virginia mining community to the hallways of the DEA and the opulence of “one percenter” Big Pharma Manhattan. The unsparing yet deeply human portraits of the various affected families and their intersecting stories hold up a mirror to where America is right now, while shining a hopeful light on the heroes battling the worst drug epidemic in American history.

Coleman will play Grace Pell, brash and funny, she’s an out lesbian who isn’t afraid to be herself amongst the world of the coal miners.

She joins previously announced Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard, Kaitlyn Dever, Will Poulter, Rosario Dawson, John Hoogenakker, Philippa Soo and Jake McDorman.

Strong and Levinson executive produce with Keaton, John Goldwyn, Littlefield via the Littlefield Company, Macy and Karen Rosenfelt.

Dopesick is set to premiere in 2021.

Coleman can be seen in In The Shadow Of The Moon, and is currently shooting Lionsgate’s Cobweb. She’s repped by Management 360 and CAA.