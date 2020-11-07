Clemson-Notre Dame, Stanford-Oregon Football Bumped During Tonight’s Joe Biden Speech

UPDATE: ABC is also moving its college football game because of coverage of President-elect Joe Biden’s speech. Unranked Stanford at No. 12 Oregon will begin on ABC, ESPNews, and the ESPN App. During ABC’s coverage of Biden’s speech, the game will be available on ESPNews and the ESPN App. ABC will rejoin Stanford-Oregon following the conclusion of its speech coverage.

EARLIER: Joe Biden hasn’t officially been declared as president by the electors, but he’s already creating change.

Tonight’s Clemson-Notre Dame football game will be moved to the USA Network from NBC during coverage of Biden’s expected address to the nation, his first as the presumptive election winner.

The football game is scheduled to begin at 7:35 PM ET on NBC. Biden’s speech will start somewhere around 8 PM ET. The game will return to NBC once the speech is concluded.

Coverage of No. 1 Clemson at No. 4 Notre Dame begins with a two-part Countdown to Kickoff from 5:30-6 PM ET on NBC and resumes at 7 PM ET on NBC with Countdown to Kickoff Presented by Salesforce.com.

Mike Tirico (play-by-play) and Tony Dungy (lead analyst) will call the game, along with Kathryn Tappen (sideline reporter) and Terry McAulay (rules analyst).

NBC Sports host and Notre Dame alum Jac Collinsworth will host pre-game, halftime, and post-game coverage from Notre Dame Stadium, alongside Heisman Trophy winner Doug Flutie (analyst). Former Notre Dame wide receiver and NBC Sports’ Corey Robinson, who played in the 2015 game between Notre Dame and Clemson, will join pre-game to offer his perspective on the matchup and programs.