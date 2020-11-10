‘Clarice’: Marnee Carpenter Among Four Cast In CBS’ ‘Silence Of The Lambs’ Sequel Series

EXCLUSIVE: Marnee Carpenter (Criminal Minds, Good Girls) is set as a series regular opposite Rebecca Breeds in CBS’ Silence of the Lambs sequel series Clarice, from Jenny Lumet, Alex Kurtzman, MGM Television and CBS Studios. Additionally, Jayne Atkinson (Criminal Minds, House of Cards), Shawn Doyle (The Comey Rule, The Expanse), and Tim Guinee (Homeland, Elementary) have been cast in recurring/guest roles in the midseason crime drama series based on Thomas Harris’ famous character.

Written/executive produced by Lumet and Kurtzman, Clarice is set in 1993, one year after the events of The Silence of the Lambs. It tells the personal story of FBI Agent Clarice Starling (Breeds) as she returns to the field to pursue serial murderers and sexual predators while navigating the high-stakes political world of Washington, D.C.

Carpenter plays Catherine Martin, who was saved from Buffalo Bill’s basement by Clarice.

(L-R) Jayne Atkinson, Shawn Doyle and Tim Guinee CBS

Atkinson portrays Ruth Martin, the newly appointed attorney general and Catherine’s mother. Doyle plays Clarice’s therapist at Quantico, and Guinee plays Novak, the leader of a secessionist militia group.

2020 CBS Pilots & Series Orders

Elizabeth Klaviter executive produces Clarice and serves as showrunner. Klaviter and Lumet executive produce with Secret Hideout’s Kurtzman and Heather Kadin. Aaron Baiers is a co-executive producer. The series from MGM Television and CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout is slated for a midseason 2020-21 premiere.

Carpenter’s credits include guest-starring roles on Criminal Minds and Good Girls and a supporting role in indie feature Wild Oats opposite Jessica Lange and Shirley MacLaine. Carpenter also can be seen in the upcoming short film Urges, which is making the festival-circuit rounds. She is repped by LA Talent and MRK MGMT.

Atkinson is best known for her role as Secretary of State Catherine Durant on House of Cards. Her other credits include a multi-season recurring role as Erin Strauss on CBS’ Criminal Minds as well as roles on Madam Secretary and 24. She recently was a series regular on Bluff City Law, which aired for one season on NBC. Atkinson is repped by Mike Abrams of Industry Entertainment.

Doyle most recently was seen as Bill Preistap on Showtime miniseries The Comey Rule. He next stars opposite Clive Standen in Franck Philippon’s Canadian miniseries Mirage. Doyle is repped by the Characters Talent Agency, the Kohner Agency and Magnolia Entertainment.

Guinee next will be seen in a recurring role on Shonda Rhimes’ Netflix miniseries Inventing Anna. He also has recurred on AMC’s supernatural horror drama NOS4A2, Homeland and Elementary. Guinee is repped by Innovative artists, Principal Entertainment and Barking Dog Entertainment.