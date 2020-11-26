Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Star Trek’ & ‘Iron Fist’ Star Alice Eve Signs With Silver Lining Entertainment

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Claire Denis Confirms Juliette Binoche & Vincent Lindon Will Star In Her French Radio World-Set ‘Radioscopie’

Claire Denis, Juliette Binoche, Vincent Lindon
Claire Denis, Juliette Binoche, Vincent Lindon AP / Jorge Fuembuena Loscertales / San Sebastian Film Festival

High Life and Beau Travail filmmaker Claire Denis has revealed details of her upcoming project Radioscopie, a story set in the world of French radio which is set to star Juliette Binoche and Vincent Lindon.

Denis confirmed she is preparing the film as her next feature, to shoot in France, in an interview with France Culture. Part of the shoot will take place at famed Radio France headquarters Maison de la Radio in Paris, she said. Radioscopie is a daily cultural radio program that was first broadcast in 1968.

The project looks set to go before The Stars At Noon, her movie set in 1984 during the Nicaraguan Revolution which has been delayed by the pandemic. Deadline revealed that the project will reunite the director with her High Life actor Robert Pattinson, who will star with Margaret Qualley. A24 already bought the pic’s North American rights.

Radioscopie sees Denis reunite with her long-time collaborator Binoche following High Life and Let The Sunshine In. The filmmaker also previously directed Lindon in Bastards and Friday Night.

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad