CinemaCon 2021 Jumps From The Spring To Summer

CinemaCon

CinemaCon has set its dates for next year and is being extra cautious due to the pandemic. Originally scheduled for April 26-29, the exhibition-film distribution confab at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas will now happen between Aug. 23-26, 2021.

This year’s CinemaCon was cancelled as COVID-19 took its grip on the nation, with a slew of conferences nixed. Not to mention, many of the nation’s big movie theater circuits closed down due to local ordinances.

Another reason for the switch to summer stems from the ongoing international travel restrictions and limits on large gatherings.

“With all the travel, logistical, and capacity concerns for the convention, our 7,500 attendees, vendors, and studio distribution partners, we couldn’t guarantee we could present the kind of show the industry expects in April,” said CinemaCon Managing Director Mitch Neuhauser. “In close consultation with our studio and industry partners, we are rescheduling CinemaCon for August, when we think we can put on the kind of showcase we do best, and celebrate the moviegoing experience with the entire industry.”

