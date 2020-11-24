Cineflix Rights CEO Chris Bonney To Retire Next Year

Cineflix Rights CEO Chris Bonney is to retire in mid-2021 after leading the UK-based sales house for the past eight years.
Bonney will be in place as Cineflix Rights hires a successor, but said he is leaving the industry after a 35-year career to “move to a new phase in life” in which he will play golf and travel the world.
Bonney has grown Cineflix Rights into the UK’s largest independent distributor, boasting a catalog of more than 5,000 hours of content and partnerships with 100 producers.
Its roster of shows includes Apple’s Tehran and ITV/Netflix show Marcella. It counts Property Brothers and Border Security among its factual success stories.
“Under his skillful leadership, he has assembled a phenomenal team at Cineflix Rights and has drawn up a solid blueprint for enduring momentum and success,” said Glen Salzman and Katherine Buck, Co-CEOs of Cineflix Media. “Chris is very well-respected by his colleagues and peers alike, and we’re sad that he will be stepping down.”
Prior to joining Cineflix Rights, Bonney worked at Warner Bros and Outright Distribution.
