Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Hulu Strikes U.S. Deal For Frank Grillo Action Sci-Fi Movie ‘Boss Level’

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Cineflix Rights CEO Chris Bonney To Retire Next Year

Chris Bonney
Cineflix

Cineflix Rights CEO Chris Bonney is to retire in mid-2021 after leading the UK-based sales house for the past eight years.

Bonney will be in place as Cineflix Rights hires a successor, but said he is leaving the industry after a 35-year career to “move to a new phase in life” in which he will play golf and travel the world.

Bonney has grown Cineflix Rights into the UK’s largest independent distributor, boasting a catalog of more than 5,000 hours of content and partnerships with 100 producers.

Its roster of shows includes Apple’s Tehran and ITV/Netflix show Marcella. It counts Property Brothers and Border Security among its factual success stories.

“Under his skillful leadership, he has assembled a phenomenal team at Cineflix Rights and has drawn up a solid blueprint for enduring momentum and success,” said Glen Salzman and Katherine Buck, Co-CEOs of Cineflix Media. “Chris is very well-respected by his colleagues and peers alike, and we’re sad that he will be stepping down.”

Prior to joining Cineflix Rights, Bonney worked at Warner Bros and Outright Distribution.

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad