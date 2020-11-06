Cinedigm Acquires Psychological Thriller ‘100 Days To Live’ For North America; Digital Release Coming Early 2021

EXCLUSIVE: Cinedigm has acquired North American distribution rights to 100 Days To Live, a psychological thriller set in the world of suicide prevention and mental health. The debut feature premiered at the San Diego International Film Festival, where it won Best World Premiere and Best First Time Director for Ravin Gandhi. An early 2021 release is planned across major digital platforms. Check out the trailer above.

The film follows a woman who grapples with her inner demons by running a suicide support group in Chicago. But when her fiancé is kidnapped by a known murderer, she must race against the clock to discover the identity of the killer, and more importantly — his motive.

Cast includes Colin Egglesfield (Something Borrowed, Rizzoli & Isles), Gideon Emery (Teen Wolf, Daredevil), Heidi Johanningmeier (Proven Innocent), Yancey Arias (Bosch, Queen Of The South) and Chris Johnson (47 Meters Down).

Gandhi is an entrepreneur who shot the movie across three weeks in Chicago last year. He also wrote and produces. He says, “Being able to tell a good story has made me successful as an entrepreneur. Making a feature film was a bucket list goal, and it’s surreal 100 Days To Live is getting released. I’m thrilled to have Cinedigm as a partner.”



Adds Yolanda Macias, Executive Vice President, Cinedigm Entertainment Group, “This is a movie that is going to shock people, and truly astonishing it was written and directed by a first-time filmmaker.”



The deal was negotiated by Macias and Director of Acquisitions Josh Thomashow on behalf of Cinedigm, and John W Bosher and Chris Charles of Throughline Films on behalf of Gandhi.