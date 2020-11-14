Chris Pratt’s Star Lord Part Of ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’

Chris Pratt’s Guardians of the Galaxy character will be in Taika Waititi’s upcoming Marvel sequel Thor: Love And Thunder. This is not a shocker given how Thor is aboard Star Lord’s spaceship at the end of Avengers: Endgame. The movie is currently in pre-production at Fox Studios in Australia for a 2021 start date.

Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson return to the franchise in addition to Christian Bale. Disney has set a Feb. 11, 2022 theatrical release. The studio had no comment about Pratt’s addition to Thor 4. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson co-wrote the screenplay with Waititi. Pratt recently appeared in the NBC pandemic episode of Parks and Recreation this past spring. He was a star voice in Pixar’s Onward, the last big movie that was released before the pandemic. He just finished filming Jurassic World: Dominion and has Skydance/Paramount’s The Tomorrow War scheduled for a July 23, 2021 release.

Waititi awakened the Thor franchise after directing the threequel Thor: Ragnarok back in 2017, which posted the series highest gross with $854M.

In total, the Thor movies have grossed $1.95 billion.