‘China’s Got Talent’ Renewed For Seventh Season With No Broadcaster Attached

Fremantle and Syco Entertainment have announced that China’s Got Talent has been renewed for a seventh season, but declined to reveal what network will broadcast the show, raising questions about Dragon TV’s future involvement.

The two companies said a broadcast partner is yet to be confirmed and would not comment on who is funding the talent contest, which first launched on Dragon TV in the Middle Kingdom in 2010.

Fremantle and Syco did confirm, however, that Season 7 will be made by Star China Media-backed Shanghai Canxing Culture and Media after Fremantle pulled back from production in the country.

Abi Doyle, VP of international productions at Syco, said: “Got Talent is the world’s No.1 variety entertainment format and continues to entertain, break records and discover extraordinary new talent all over the world.”

Fremantle and Syco announced a deal in April to adapt BBC One dance format The Greatest Dancer for Dragon TV. The local version was titled The Magnificent Dancer.