Chile Sends Doc ‘The Mole Agent’ To International Oscar Race

Maite Alberdi’s documentary The Mole Agent will represent Chile in the International Oscar race this year.

The film debuted at Sundance back in January. It follows a private investigator in Chile who hires someone to work as a mole at a retirement home where a client of his suspects the caretakers of elder abuse. Marcela Santibañez produced.

Gravitas Ventures is handling U.S. rights on the pic, which is now streaming on Hulu. The movie will launch on POV on January 25.

The deadline for submissions to the Oscar race is December 1, with the 2021 ceremony scheduled to take place on April 25. The shortlist for the International Oscar will be unveiled February 9 and nominations will be announced March 15.