‘Charmed’ Production Paused For A Day Because Of Positive COVID-19 Test

EXCLUSIVE: Charmed is the latest scripted series whose restarted production has been disrupted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Filming on the CW drama has been paused for today as an individual from the production has tested positive for COVID-19, Deadline has learned. CBS Studios, which is behind Charmed, is following COVID protocols and conducting contact tracing, sources said.

The CW’s reboot of the fantasy drama, which films in Vancouver, previously shut down production last month for several days over delays in COVID-19 test results for cast and crew that impacted most series based there.

Charmed is set to premiere its third season on The CW on Sunday January 24.

The reboot of the series, which was created by Constance M. Burge and produced by Aaron Spelling that ran on The WB between 1998 and 2006, follows three sisters, played by Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery and Madeleine Mantock, after the tragic death of their mother. The trio, who live together in a college town, are stunned to discover they are witches. Soon this powerful threesome must stand together to fight the everyday and supernatural battles that all modern witches must face: from vanquishing powerful demons to toppling the patriarchy.

Charmed is produced by CBS Studios in association with Propagate Content. Liz Kruger, Craig Shapiro, Jeffrey Lieber, Jessica O’Toole, Amy Rardin, Jennie Snyder Urman, Ben Silverman, Brad Silberling and Howard Owens executive produce.

It joins a number of scripted series that have been forced to halt production due to positive COVID-19 tests, including CBS’ Young Sheldon and the CW’s All American, which also paused for a day, as well as HBO’s The Gilded Age, Nat Geo’s Genius: Aretha, Netflix’s Vikings: Valhalla, NBC’s Chicago Med, ABC’s For the People and daytime drama Days Of Our Lives.