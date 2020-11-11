Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Kris Thykier’s Archery Pictures & Danny Perkins’ Elysian Film Group Form UK Comedy Label Mews Films; Hire Kurban Kassam As MD

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Scorpion King' Reboot In Works At Universal From Dwayne Johnson & Dany Garcia's Seven Bucks; Jonathan Herman Writing
Read the full story

First Look At Charlotte Rampling In Dark Comedy ‘Juniper’; Celsius Inks Deals For Germany, Australia, Greece – AFM

Juniper
Juniper Celsius

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s the first look at Charlotte Rampling in Juniper, Matthew Saville’s dark comedy in which the actress plays a feisty alcoholic grandmother whose self-destructive teenage grandson (Marton Csokas) is sent to live with her as a punishment. However, the crazy time they spend together turns his life around.

London-based Celsius is handling rights and has now sold the title into Germany and Austria (Square One), Australia and New Zealand (Transmission), and Greece and Cyprus (Odeon).

Producers on the pic are Desray Armstrong and Angela Littlejohn. Project is now in post-production and Celsius will be showing 16 minutes of footage to buyers at AFM.

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad