First Look At Charlotte Rampling In Dark Comedy ‘Juniper’; Celsius Inks Deals For Germany, Australia, Greece – AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s the first look at Charlotte Rampling in Juniper, Matthew Saville’s dark comedy in which the actress plays a feisty alcoholic grandmother whose self-destructive teenage grandson (Marton Csokas) is sent to live with her as a punishment. However, the crazy time they spend together turns his life around.

London-based Celsius is handling rights and has now sold the title into Germany and Austria (Square One), Australia and New Zealand (Transmission), and Greece and Cyprus (Odeon).

Producers on the pic are Desray Armstrong and Angela Littlejohn. Project is now in post-production and Celsius will be showing 16 minutes of footage to buyers at AFM.