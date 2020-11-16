Charlie Chaplin To Receive Largest China Retrospective At Hainan Island International Film Festival

EXCLUSIVE: This year’s Hainan Island International Film Festival (December 5 – 12) will host China’s biggest retrospective of Charlie Chaplin films.

The event will host 20 screenings of Chaplin films across the island, encompassing five of his classic comedies: Modern Times, The Kid, City Lights, The Great Dictator and Monsieur Verdoux. The fest is also looking into touring the films around major Chinese cities at a later date.

Chaplin visited China in 1936 and 29 of his films were released in the country between 1919 and 1924. Despite that connection, there has yet to be a significant retrospective of his works in the country to date. Last year’s Hainan film festival hosted a screening of Chaplin’s The Gold Rush.

The deal was brokered by the UK-China Film Collab with Trinity CineAsia, a leading distributor of Chinese films in Europe, and licensed by rights holder Mk2 Films, which represents the filmmaker’s library internationally.

“We had a very successful outdoor screening of Chaplin’s classic The Gold Rush at the festival last year with live orchestra, in collaboration with the Cineteca Bologna,” said Roger Garcia, Artistic Director of the Hainan Island International Film Festival. “This programme builds on that initial success. We are also aiming to position the festival as a home for curated programmes of classic films and to develop audiences for some of the great films and filmmakers from the history of cinema. Chaplin’s comic genius and popular appeal is universal and enduring so that is a good starting point for our ambitions.”