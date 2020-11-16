MPA Renews CEO Charles Rivkin’s Contract For Three More Years

EXCLUSIVE: The Motion Picture Association has renewed the contract of chairman and CEO Charles Rivkin for another three years, starting on January 1.

Rivkin joined the MPA in September 2017 as CEO and, after a transition period, also became chairman in January 2018. Before joining the trade organization, he was the U.S. ambassador to France and later assistant secretary of state economic and business affairs during Barack Obama’s administration. His new contract was executed on October 19.

During his tenure, the MPA added Netflix as a new member, the first streaming studio to join the association. He also recruited Apple TV+ to join the Alliance for Creativity in Entertainment, the global coalition formed to curb piracy and pursue legal challenges to protect content. He also updated the association’s brand as the Motion Picture Association, reflecting the international nature of studio box office revenues. He also has been working with member studios and state and local governments on getting productions up and running safely during the pandemic, and has expanded the association’s diversity, equity and inclusion program.

In a statement, Rivkin said, “I am honored to continue leading the Motion Picture Association through this pivotal moment for the film, television, and streaming industry. Our members are leading the way in creating the most compelling stories around the world and delivering them to global audiences in the most innovative ways on every available screen. The pandemic has only underscored how great storytelling helps to connect people, even when they are forced to be apart. I look forward to continuing to work with our Members and partners to advocate for creators, protect their content and economic livelihoods, and sustain the unparalleled pioneering spirit that has characterized our industry for more than a century.”