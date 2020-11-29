Charles Manson Follower Leslie Van Houten Again Denied Parole By Gov. Gavin Newsom

A woman who was part of arguably the most notorious murder spree in California history has been denied parole again.

Leslie Van Houten was part of the Charles Manson group that murdered grocer Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary, in Los Feliz the night after another group of Manson followers killed actress Sharon Tate and four others in Beverly Hills. The killing spree has been memorialized in numerous films, television shows and books.

She was recommend for parole in July, but has had her parole recommendation reversed by California Governor Gavin Newsom. It is the fourth time a state governor has blocked her release. She has spent almost five decades in prison for her role in the killings.