Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Sean Connery Appreciation: The Man With A Midas Touch For Making Some Favorite Movie Memories

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Halloween' Director John Carpenter: The Film That Lit My Fuse
Read the full story

Charles Gordon Dies: Oscar-Nominated ‘Field Of Dreams’ And ‘Waterworld’ Producer Was 73

Facebook

Charles Gordon, who produced such hit films as Field of DreamsWaterworld, and October Sky, has died of cancer in Los Angeles at Cedars-Sinai surrounded by family. He was 73.

Gordon, along with brother Lawrence Gordon, was raised in Belzoni, Mississippi.

Lawrence Gordon issued a statement on his brother’s passing.
“He was a wonderful man, a great father a great husband and a great human being,” said Larwrence Gordon. “He was my closest friend, and we collaborated on films that included Field Of Dreams and Die Hard in particular. He also produced without me October Sky, which was just a wonderful movie. Though he was 11 years younger than me, my baby brother, in real life he was more like a big brother, and I never made an important family decision without his input.”

Working alongside his brother as they produced films, Charles Gordon’s resume includes Field of DreamsLock UpK-9, Waterworld, Unlawful EntryOctober Sky, Die Hard 2 and Hitman

Charles Andrew Gordon began his career as a film agent and also worked as a screenwriter and television producer. He wrote five different series concepts, three of which wen into production in the early 1980s.

He then became a film producer working with elder brother Lawrence Gordon, helmed many successful films. For the 1990 drama Field of Dreams, he received an Oscar nomination for Best Picture.

Gordon was married to the casting director Lynda Gordon, with whom he had three daughters, including film producer Kate Gordon, Jamie and Lily.

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad