Charles Gordon Dies: Oscar-Nominated ‘Field Of Dreams’ And ‘Waterworld’ Producer Was 73

Charles Gordon, who produced such hit films as Field of Dreams, Waterworld, and October Sky, has died of cancer in Los Angeles at Cedars-Sinai surrounded by family. He was 73.

Gordon, along with brother Lawrence Gordon, was raised in Belzoni, Mississippi.

Lawrence Gordon issued a statement on his brother’s passing. “He was a wonderful man, a great father a great husband and a great human being,” said Lar wrence Gordon. “He was my closest friend, and we collaborated on films that included Field Of Dreams and Die Hard in particular. He also produced without me October Sky, which was just a wonderful movie. Though he was 11 years younger than me, my baby brother, in real life he was more like a big brother, and I never made an important family decision without his input.”

Working alongside his brother as they produced films, Charles Gordon’s resume includes Field of Dreams, Lock Up, K-9, Waterworld, Unlawful Entry, October Sky, Die Hard 2 and Hitman

Charles Andrew Gordon began his career as a film agent and also worked as a screenwriter and television producer. He wrote five different series concepts, three of which wen into production in the early 1980s.

He then became a film producer working with elder brother Lawrence Gordon, helmed many successful films. For the 1990 drama Field of Dreams, he received an Oscar nomination for Best Picture.

Gordon was married to the casting director Lynda Gordon, with whom he had three daughters, including film producer Kate Gordon, Jamie and Lily.