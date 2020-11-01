Charles Gordon Dies: Oscar-Nominated ‘Field Of Dreams’ And ‘Waterworld’ Producer Was 73

Charles Gordon, who produced such hit films as Field of Dreams, Waterworld, and October Sky, has died of cancer in Los Angeles at Cedars-Sinai surrounded by family. He was 73.
Gordon, along with brother Lawrence Gordon, was raised in Belzoni, Mississippi.
Working alongside his brother as they produced films, Charles Gordon’s resume includes Field of Dreams, Lock Up, K-9, Waterworld, Unlawful Entry, October Sky, Die Hard 2 and Hitman
Charles Andrew Gordon began his career as a film agent and also worked as a screenwriter and television producer. He wrote five different series concepts, three of which wen into production in the early 1980s.
He then became a film producer working with elder brother Lawrence Gordon, helmed many successful films. For the 1990 drama Field of Dreams, he received an Oscar nomination for Best Picture.
Gordon was married to the casting director Lynda Gordon, with whom he had three daughters, including film producer Kate Gordon, Jamie and Lily.
