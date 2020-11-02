‘Chain Reaction’ Revival Set At Game Show Network With Returning Host Dylan Lane; Mike Richards Set As EP

EXCLUSIVE: Game Show Network is bringing back an old favorite. The network has given the green light to a new version of Chain Reaction, the word-association format that launched during the 1980s and GSN aired in 2006-07 and again in 2015-16.

Dylan Lane, who hosted the 2000s edition, is returning for the new Chain Reaction, and game show veteran Mike Richards — the showrunner for syndicated stalwarts Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune — is set as executive producer.

Based on the Sony Pictures Television format, the show pits two teams competing against each other to complete a chain of seven words, after the first and last words of the chain are revealed. Each word in the chain is related in some way to the word directly above and below it. By making inferences based on the revealed words and the revealed letters in incomplete words, contestants try to fill in the word chains to score points.

Watch an example of the gameplay below.

“Chain Reaction is one of the most engaging game show formats of all time because it is so fun to play along with,” Richards said. “I look forward to working with Game Show Network to create this new edition of a fan favorite.”

Dylan Lane is best known to viewers for hosting Game Show Network’s first iteration of Chain Reaction from 2006-07. He also hosted the “National Vocabulary Championship,” the first nationwide vocabulary competition for high school students, for the network in 2007 and 2008. Previously, Lane served as a VJ and host on music-centric channel Fuse TV.

The new Chain Reaction is produced by Game Show Enterprises for Game Show Network.

