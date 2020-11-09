CBS Sets Premiere Dates For Friday Night Series ‘MacGyver’, ‘Magnum P.I.’, ‘Blue Bloods’

CBS has filled in the last big missing piece for its fall schedule — its Friday night lineup. The network has set Friday, December 4 for the season premieres of MacGyver (Season 5), Magnum P.I. (Season 3) and Blue Bloods (Season 11), at 8 PM, 9 PM and 10 PM, respectively.
The dramas join upcoming season premieres of NCIS, The Neighborhood, Bob ♥ Abishola, All Rise, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, S.W.A.T., The Unicorn, SEAL Team and Bull, as well as 60 Minutes, 48 Hours, The Amazing Race, Young Sheldon, B Positive, Mom, NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans, which have already debuted.
Still to be scheduled are season 2 of Thursday drama Evil, which was due to begin production this month, and new drama The Equalizer starring Queen Latifah.
Related Story
Friday Ratings: WWE Pins Election Coverage To Take The Evening's Honors
Here is the CBS fall schedule with all premiere dates so far (newly announced returns in bold).
CBS’ 2020-2021 PRIMETIME PREMIERE DATES:
Monday, Nov. 16 for all series
8-8:30 PM — THE NEIGHBORHOOD (3rd Season Premiere)
8:30-9 PM — BOB ♥ ABISHOLA (2nd Season Premiere)
9-10 PM — ALL RISE (2nd Season Premiere)
10-11 PM — BULL (5th Season Premiere)
Tuesday, Nov. 17 for all series
8-9 PM — NCIS (18th Season Premiere)
9-10 PM — FBI (3rd Season Premiere)
10-11 PM — FBI: MOST WANTED (2nd Season Premiere)
Wednesday, Nov 11/Nov. 25
8-9 PM — THE AMAZING RACE – Nov. 11
9-10 PM — THE AMAZING RACE
10-11 PM — S.W.A.T. (2-hour Season 4 premiere) – Nov. 11
Wednesday, Dec. 2
8-9 PM – The Amazing Race
9-11 PM – SEAL Team (Season 4 premiere)
Thursday, Nov. 5/Nov. 12
8-8:30 PM — YOUNG SHELDON (Season 4 premiere) – Nov. 5
8:30-9 PM — B POSITIVE (Series premiere) – Nov. 5
9-9:30 PM — MOM (Season 8 premiere) – Nov. 5
9:30-10 PM — THE UNICORN (2nd Season Premiere) – Nov. 12
Friday, Dec. 4
8-9 PM — MACGYVER (5th Season Premiere)
9-10 PM — MAGNUM P.I. (3rd Season Premiere)
10-11 PM — BLUE BLOODS (11th Season Premiere)
Sunday, Nov. 8 (NFL doubleheader), all series
7:30-8:30 PM, ET/7-8 PM, PT — 60 Minutes
8:30-9:30 PM, ET/8-9 PM, PT — NCIS: LOS ANGELES (Season 12 premiere)
9:30-10:30 PM, ET/9-10 PM, PT — NCIS: NEW ORLEANS (Season 7 premiere)
10:30-11:30 PM, ET/10-11 PM, PT — NCIS (Fan-favorite episodes from the previous 17 seasons)
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.