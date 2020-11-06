CBS Pushes ‘SEAL Team’ Season Premiere After ‘The Amazing Race’ Was Moved Due To Election Coverage

The ongoing battle for The White House is spilling over into television schedules with CBS moving the season premiere of SEAL Team as the latest change.

The network will now launch a two-hour season premiere of the David Boreanaz-fronted drama at 9 p.m. Wednesday, December 2. It had been set to launch on November 25.

This comes after one of the two hours of The Amazing Race was pushed on Wednesday to make way for election coverage of the presidential race between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

The competition show now will air from 8-10 p.m. Wednesday, November 25, with a new original episode airing in the 9 p.m. hour that had previously been set for SEAL Team. S.W.A.T will air at 10 p.m. November 25.

On Wednesday, December 2, SEAL Team will follow an 8 p.m. episode of The Amazing Race.

SEAL Team returns with two episodes “God of War,” directed by Bravo One himself, Boreanaz, and “Forever War,” directed by Christopher Chulack.

“God of War” sees the Bravo Team enter enemy territory in the snowy Spin Ghar Mountain Range to capture Al-Hazred, the leader of a terrorist group and son of the terrorist leader that Jason took down early in his career and made him Bravo One. In “Forever War,” Bravo Team reunites with Jason and Cerberus, then go underground to search booby-trapped tunnels for Al-Hazred.

This is unlikely to be the last schedule change across the linear networks as they deal with the duel impact of the presidential election and COVID-19, which has had an effect on production.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 25

8-9 PM – The Amazing Race

9-10 PM – The Amazing Race

10-11 PM – S.W.A.T.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 2

8-9 PM – The Amazing Race

9-11 PM – SEAL Team