CBS News Lands Exclusive Interview With Barack Obama Tied To Release Of New Book

Barack Obama will give his first television interview tied to the release of his new memoir to CBS News.

CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King will interview Obama for CBS Sunday Morning and Scott Pelley will talk with him for 60 Minutes, with both interviews to be broadcast on Sunday. The interviews will be conducted in Washington, with a preview airing on Thursday on CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell and Friday on CBS This Morning. Journalist Yashar Ali reported that the interview would be taped on Wednesday. It will also be Obama’s first interview since Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were elected president and Vice President.

Obama’s new book, A Promised Land, will be released on Nov. 17.

“I try to provide an honest accounting of my presidency, the forces we grapple with as a nation, and how we can heal our divisions and make democracy work for everybody,” Obama said in September. According to publisher Crown, the book “is extraordinarily intimate and introspective—the story of one man’s bet with history, the faith of a community organizer tested on the world stage.”

The New Yorker published an excerpt from the memoir last week, a chapter in which Obama describes the fight to pass the Affordable Care Act.