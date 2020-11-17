Dell Alann Appointed As L.A. Deputy Bureau Chief Of CBS News

Dell Alann will join CBS News as its Los Angeles Deputy Bureau Chief. The news network announced the hire on Tuesday.

“He has great knowledge and contacts around the region and the network,” CBS News West Coast Bureau Chief Mark Lima said. “He runs an efficient and responsible desk, and he is a tireless worker.”

Alann joins CBS News’s Los Angeles arm from the network’s New York Broadcast Center. He has years’ worth of experience producing morning and evening broadcasts at a number of stations including Washington, DC. The CBS exec has also taken on various roles as WUSA, WNCN and FiOS1 in New York.

Before joining CBS News, Alann worked at NBC, where he field produced and served as an occassional DJ. Throughout his career he has covered a number of national stories including the Parkland High School shooting, Hurricane Harvey and more.