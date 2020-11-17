Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Roku CFO Steve Louden Offers No Update On HBO Max, But Says Companies “Continue To Talk”

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Spike Lee & eOne Set Film Musical On Pfizer's Pre-COVID Miracle Drug: Viagra
Read the full story

Dell Alann Appointed As L.A. Deputy Bureau Chief Of CBS News

Dell Alann CBS News
CBS News

Dell Alann will join CBS News as its Los Angeles Deputy Bureau Chief. The news network announced the hire on Tuesday.

“He has great knowledge and contacts around the region and the network,” CBS News West Coast Bureau Chief Mark Lima said. “He runs an efficient and responsible desk, and he is a tireless worker.”

Alann joins CBS News’s Los Angeles arm from the network’s New York Broadcast Center. He has years’ worth of experience producing morning and evening broadcasts at a number of stations including Washington, DC. The CBS exec has also taken on various roles as WUSA, WNCN and FiOS1 in New York.

Before joining CBS News, Alann worked at NBC, where he field produced and served as an occassional DJ. Throughout his career he has covered a number of national stories including the Parkland High School shooting, Hurricane Harvey and more.

“Dell understands and appreciates every member of every crew and the wise technical wizards that keep us together,” added CBS News president and senior executive producer Susan Zirinsky. “Everyone I have talked to is thrilled.  There’s one other trait that Dell has shown over the years …it’s his humanity.”

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad