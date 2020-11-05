NBC, ABC & CBS Tweak Thursday Schedules For More Election Coverage; ‘Dateline’ & ‘The Good Doctor’ Repeats Plus ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Pushed On East Coast

Schedules are shifting again as election coverage continues into a third night.

NBC, ABC and CBS have tweaked their primetime schedules this evening to incorporate news coverage as ballots continue to be counted in states including Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia and Nevada.

ABC is shuffling a repeat of The Good Doctor on the east coast, while Dateline has made way for NBC and CBS is moving CBS All Access original Star Trek: Discovery on the east coast.

ABC will air a one-hour primetime special – Election 2020 – A Special Edition of ‘20/20’ – at 10pm on ET. The ABC News program will be led by George Stephanopoulos with the likes of World News Tonight anchor David Muir and ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis.

The Bachelorette will continue to air between 8pm and 10pm, with a repeat of The Good Doctor airing at 10pm on the west coast.

On NBC, Dateline is making way for Decision 2020: Election Special. On the east coast, a new episode of Superstore – the final episode featuring America Ferrera – will air at 8pm followed by a repeat of the workplace comedy. Decision 2020: Election Special will then air at 9pm. On the west coast, Decision 2020: Election Special will air between 6pm and 8pm, followed by the original Superstore and a repeat before local coverage at 9pm with Dateline at 10pm.

CBS is keeping its comedy block in tact with Young Sheldon airing at 8pm, followed by the premiere of new sitcom B Positive at 8:30pm and an Anna Faris-less Mom at 9pm. A Young Sheldon repeat is set for 9:30pm.

However, it has pushed Star Trek: Discovery on the east coast. The sci-fi drama was set to air at 10pm and will now be replaced by CBS News: 2020 American Decides, a one-hour election special. The program will be led by Norah O’Donnell, Gayle King, John Dickerson and Ed O’Keefe.

Elsewhere, Fox is airing football between 5pm and 8:30pm with the Packers at 49ers before moving into Sports Wrap, Extra and news.

The moves are less consequential than last night’s tweaks, which saw the American Ninja Warrior season finale pushed for election coverage. The competition format has been moved to Friday, November 6, from 8-10pm.

ABC kept its Wednesday night sitcom block from 8-10 PM intact, but will aired Your Voice/Your Vote: Election 2020 – A Special Edition of 20/20 in place of The Con at 10/9c.

CBS cut the second of a previously scheduled double episode of The Amazing Race to just one hour, airing from 8-9 PM PT/ET. It was followed by a S.W.A.T. repeat from 9-10 PM PT/ET with a live special, CBS News 2020: America Decides – Still Counting, airing from 10-11 PM ET/7-8 PM PT. Another S.W.A.T. repeat aired from 10-11 PM in the West.