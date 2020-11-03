‘Castle Rock’ Canceled After Two Seasons At Hulu

It’s official. Castle Rock will not be returning for a third season. Hulu has canceled the psychological horror series starring Lizzy Caplan after two seasons, Deadline has confirmed.

Season 2 of the anthology series premiered more than a year ago. There were no expectations for a third installment, and the decision to end the series after two seasons was made awhile ago. Once one of the first suppliers of Hulu after it branched out into premium original content, Warner Bros. TV has focused its attention to supplying recently launched sibling HBO Max. There are no plans for Castle Rock to continue on HBO Max, we hear.

In season two of the series from J.J. Abrams and Stephen King, a feud between warring clans came to a boil when budding psychopath Annie Wilkes (Caplan), Stephen King’s nurse from hell, got waylaid in Castle Rock. Season two cast also included Yusra Warsama, Barkhad Abdi, Elsie Fisher and Matthew Alan.

Sam Shaw & Dustin Thomason developed the project for television and served as executive producers along with J.J. Abrams, Ben Stephenson, Dustin Thomason, Vince Calandra, Sam Shaw, Stephen King and Liz Glotzer. Castle Rock hailed from Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.



Castle Rock is the latest series to be canceled at Hulu, joining High Fidelity, Harlots, Future Man and Runaways, among others.