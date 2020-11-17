Carrie Underwood’s ‘My Gift: A Christmas Special’ Gets HBO Max Premiere Date; Features Songs From Her First Holiday Album – Update

UPDATED, 11:32 AM: HBO Max said today that it will unwrap My Gift: A Christmas Special from Carrie Underwood on December 3. The American Idol champ and seven-time Grammy winner’s music special will spotlight songs from My Gift, her first holiday album.

The streaming show will feature a duet with John Legend on “Hallelujah,” an original song he co-wrote with Toby Gad that appears on the record. Viewers also will get an inside look behind the scenes of Underwood recording “The Little Drummer Boy” with her 5-year-old son Isaiah.

“Just like the album, I hope this special will help bring some much-needed joy and become part of the soundtrack to people’s holiday festivities this year as it streams throughout the season and beyond,” Underwood said.

Read more details about the special and check out the new key art below.

PREVIOUS EXCLUSIVE, September 24: HBO Max has set a holiday special starring American Idol champ and seven-time Grammy winner Carrie Underwood, who’ll perform songs from her first Christmas album, My Gift. That album drops on CD and digital September 25. The streamer will premiere the event this holiday season, and Underwood will be backed on those songs and other holiday standards by a live orchestra and choir. The special is exec produced by Playtone’s Gary Goetzman and Tom Hanks, along with Underwood and her manager, Ann Edelblute.

The special grew out of Underwood’s bold performance when she and other singers teamed for a rousing tribute to inductee Linda Ronstadt at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which is exec produced each year by Playtone. The holiday event is set to shoot this fall.

“Carrie Underwood is a multi-faceted talent and we are thrilled to be partnering with her and our friends at Playtone to bring a dose of holiday cheer,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max.

“The journey of writing and recording this album started last year when I finished my tour and we could have never anticipated the circumstances we would be in this year,” said Carrie Underwood. “Creating this album has been good for my heart, and I’m thrilled to get to share it with the world and to bring it to life with Playtone and HBO Max.”

Since winning American Idol in 2005, Underwood has become a top Country hitmaker who has seen all seven of her albums go platinum. Among other accomplishments, she has become a bestselling author, and starred as Maria von Trapp in NBC’s 2013 live Emmy-winning performance of The Sound Of Music Live.