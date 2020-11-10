Camila Mendes & Maya Hawke To Star In Netflix Movie ‘Strangers’ From ‘Someone Great’ Helmer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson

EXCLUSIVE: Riverdale’s Camila Mendes and Stranger Things‘ Maya Hawke have been tapped to lead Strangers, the Netflix feature film from director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson that follows her feature directorial debut Someone Great, also for the streamer.

Robinson and Celeste Ballard co-wrote the pic, which is described as a subverted Hitchock-ian dark comedy featuring the scariest protagonists of all: teenage girls. It follows Drew (Alpha, it girl) and Eleanor (beta, alt girl) who, after a clandestine meet-cute, team up to go after each other’s bullies.

Robinson is producing the pic with Anthony Bregman and Peter Cron for Likely Story under their overall deal with Netflix.

Mendes’ recent credits include Palm Springs with Andy Samberg, as well as Netflix films Dangerous Lies and The Perfect Date. She’ll reprise her role as Veronica Lodge when the fifth season of Riverdale premieres in January. Mendes is repped by CAA, Luber Roklin Entertainment, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman.

Hawke was most recently seen in the Gia Coppola-directed feature Mainstream, which had its world premiere at this year’s Venice Film Festival, and in the Showtime miniseries The Good Lord Bird opposite her dad Ethan Hawke. She is repped by CAA and Untitled Entertainment.