Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Cinema Guild Acquires Berlinale & New York Film Festival Docu ‘Swimming Out Till The Sea Turns Blue’

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Camila Mendes & Maya Hawke To Star In Netflix Movie ‘Strangers’ From ‘Someone Great’ Helmer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson

By Amanda N'Duka, Anthony D'Alessandro

Camila Mendes Maya Hawke
(L-R) Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke Mega

EXCLUSIVE: Riverdale’s Camila Mendes and Stranger ThingsMaya Hawke have been tapped to lead Strangers, the Netflix feature film from director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson that follows her feature directorial debut Someone Great, also for the streamer.

Robinson and Celeste Ballard co-wrote the pic, which is described as a subverted Hitchock-ian dark comedy featuring the scariest protagonists of all: teenage girls. It follows Drew (Alpha, it girl) and Eleanor (beta, alt girl) who, after a clandestine meet-cute, team up to go after each other’s bullies.

Robinson is producing the pic with Anthony Bregman and Peter Cron for Likely Story under their overall deal with Netflix.

Mendes’ recent credits include Palm Springs with Andy Samberg, as well as Netflix films Dangerous Lies and The Perfect Date. She’ll reprise her role as Veronica Lodge when the fifth season of Riverdale premieres in January. Mendes is repped by CAA, Luber Roklin Entertainment, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman.

Hawke was most recently seen in the Gia Coppola-directed feature Mainstream, which had its world premiere at this year’s Venice Film Festival, and in the Showtime miniseries The Good Lord Bird opposite her dad Ethan Hawke. She is repped by CAA and Untitled Entertainment.

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad