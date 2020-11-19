Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

California Governor Gavin Newsom Issues Limited Stay-At-Home Order Through December 21; “We Are Sounding The Alarm”

Got A Tip? Tip Us

California Governor Gavin Newsom Issues Limited Stay-At-Home Order Through December 21; “We Are Sounding The Alarm”

California Governor Gavin Newsom State of California via YouTube

In light of an unprecedented, rapid rise in COVID-19 cases across California, Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced a limited Stay-at-Home Order. The order requires “generally that non-essential work, movement and gatherings stop between 10 PM and 5 AM in counties in the purple tier.” That means basically every county in Southern California and 94% of the state’s population (see map below).

Said Newsom in a statement: “This is the same as the March Stay at Home Order, but applied only between 10 PM and 5 AM and only in purple tier counties that are seeing the highest rates of positive cases and hospitalizations.”

The word “generally” in the announcement could provide some wiggle room for Newsom and company to exempt certain industries moving forward, but specifics are as yet unavailable.

Newsom’s announcement comes just minutes after Los Angeles County’s health officer, Dr. Muntu Davis, announced the county saw an all-time high in daily cases on Thursday, at just over 5,000. That puts the two-day average of new cases at 4,500, a number which, if it continues for 5 days, will result in local lockdown measures in L.A.

The state order will take effect at 10 PM Saturday, November 21 and remain in effect until 5 AM December 21.

“The virus is spreading at a pace we haven’t seen since the start of this pandemic and the next several days and weeks will be critical to stop the surge. We are sounding the alarm,” said Governor Newsom. “It is crucial that we act to decrease transmission and slow hospitalizations before the death count surges. We’ve done it before and we must do it again.”

This limited Stay at Home Order is designed to reduce opportunities for disease transmission. Activities conducted during 10 PM to 5 AM are often non-essential and more likely related to social activities and gatherings that have a higher likelihood of leading to reduced inhibition and reduced likelihood for adherence to safety measures like wearing a face covering and maintaining physical distance.

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad