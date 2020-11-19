California Governor Gavin Newsom Issues Limited Stay-At-Home Order Through December 21; “We Are Sounding The Alarm”

In light of an unprecedented, rapid rise in COVID-19 cases across California, Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced a limited Stay-at-Home Order. The order requires “generally that non-essential work, movement and gatherings stop between 10 PM and 5 AM in counties in the purple tier.” That means basically every county in Southern California and 94% of the state’s population (see map below).

Due to the rise in #COVID19 cases, CA is issuing a limited Stay at Home Order. Non-essential work and gatherings must stop from 10pm-5am in counties in the purple tier. This will take effect at 10pm on Saturday and remain for 1 month. Together–we can flatten the curve again. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 19, 2020

Said Newsom in a statement: “This is the same as the March Stay at Home Order, but applied only between 10 PM and 5 AM and only in purple tier counties that are seeing the highest rates of positive cases and hospitalizations.”

The word “generally” in the announcement could provide some wiggle room for Newsom and company to exempt certain industries moving forward, but specifics are as yet unavailable.

Related Story Los Angeles Stay-At-Home Order Could Be Issued Sunday As County See Record 5,300 Daily Coronavirus Cases - Update

Newsom’s announcement comes just minutes after Los Angeles County’s health officer, Dr. Muntu Davis, announced the county saw an all-time high in daily cases on Thursday, at just over 5,000. That puts the two-day average of new cases at 4,500, a number which, if it continues for 5 days, will result in local lockdown measures in L.A.

The state order will take effect at 10 PM Saturday, November 21 and remain in effect until 5 AM December 21.

NEW: California is launching a Blueprint for a Safer Economy. It’s simple. Your county will be assigned a color based on:

– Case rate

– Positivity rate Your color determines how businesses can operate in your county. Find your color & what’s open ➡️ https://t.co/xtXFwVeWc2 pic.twitter.com/fFXR7rbtU1 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 28, 2020

“The virus is spreading at a pace we haven’t seen since the start of this pandemic and the next several days and weeks will be critical to stop the surge. We are sounding the alarm,” said Governor Newsom. “It is crucial that we act to decrease transmission and slow hospitalizations before the death count surges. We’ve done it before and we must do it again.”

This limited Stay at Home Order is designed to reduce opportunities for disease transmission. Activities conducted during 10 PM to 5 AM are often non-essential and more likely related to social activities and gatherings that have a higher likelihood of leading to reduced inhibition and reduced likelihood for adherence to safety measures like wearing a face covering and maintaining physical distance.