California Coronavirus Update: Gavin Newsom’s Administration Issues Guidelines For Thanksgiving, Holiday Gatherings

On Friday, California Governor Gavin Newsom’s top health official issued what he called “small gatherings guidance.” In recent weeks, there has been much controversy over what were being called “California’s Thanksgiving Mandate.”

On October 29, Newsom pushed back on the idea that he’s released anything of the sort.

“I read somewhere some folks asserting we put out guidelines for the holidays,” said Newsom at the time.. “They simply were misled or, intentionally, were misleading people. We have not put out Thanksgiving guidelines.” He then promised that they were “coming soon.”

On Friday, California’s Director of Health and Human Services, Dr. Mark Ghaly, finally outlined the state’s gathering guidelines going into the holidays.

Related Story California Governor Gavin Newsom Issues Travel Advisory, Urges Quarantines As State Passes 1 Million Coronavirus Cases

They included such things as gathering with not more than 2 other households, keeping the time spent together to a minimum and opening windows.

Los Angeles County Director of Public Health, Barbara Ferrer went even further on Thursday, suggesting that families hold holiday gatherings outside to allow for even more open-air circulation.

When asked about further tightening of restrictions as the

A state health official revelaed that there were 6,893 new cases recorded on Friday. That’s higher than the 7-day average of 6,773.

The 14 day test positivity rate is now 4.0%. That’s 1 point higher than just 2 weeks ago.

Given that Ghaly said, “This is an important, immediate situation.”

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations are up 34% over 2 weeks.

Patients with COVID-19 in the state’s ICU units have risen by over a 3rd in the past two weeks to 931.

“This isn’t positive news,” noted Ghaly before revealing that this rise in hospitalizations, when compared with the previous big spike in July, is a “early 20% more rapid rise.”

Related Deadline Video: