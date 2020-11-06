California Coronavirus Update: State Sees COVID Numbers Spike Across The Board, Mirroring Trend In U.S.

As the nation continues to count massive numbers of votes, it also continues to report massive numbers of new coronavirus infections.

On Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. recorded over 100,000 new cases and over 1,000 new deaths for the first time. The next day, the country set another record, with the daily number jumping to 121,000 new cases, it was reported on Friday.

And California was not immune. After seeing a dip in cases since the summer peak, the state has started back up again, with cases spiking to 6,518, on Thursday. That’s the highest total since August 21, and continues a chilling trend over the past two weeks.

The Thursday number, which was reported on Friday, was up from 4,566 the day before. That brings the 14-day rolling average of new daily infections to 4,587. But that’s an average and may not properly describe the progression over the past few days. The 14-day test positivity rate may be more descriptive.

In the past week, that rate has jumped from 3.1% to 3.4%. The average test positivity rate has not seen a spike like that since the dog days of mid-August.

The total number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 is also up about 10% over the past week. ICU admissions due to the virus are, thankfully, stable.

On Thursday, the state’s largest county, Los Angeles, likewise reported the highest number of new cases not associated with a backlog of tests since August.

COVID-19 Daily Update:

November 5, 2020

New Cases: 2,056 (315,564 to date)

New Deaths: 25 (7,140 to date)

Current Hospitalizations: 825 pic.twitter.com/W4oHLdmWGj — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) November 6, 2020

Not coincidentally, a number of studios and networks initiated significant layoffs this week, theater chains announced dismal Q3 numbers and two coronavirus outbreaks on set were reported.

