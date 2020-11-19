CAA Enlists Tyrone Bland To Lead Agency’s U.S. Government Relations Efforts

Creative Artists Agency has enlisted Tyrone Bland to lead the agency in its U.S. government relations efforts. CAA General Counsel Jeffrey Freedman announced the hire on Thursday.

“Ty has an outstanding track record navigating and creating opportunities within ever-changing landscapes – commercial, political, and societal,” said CAA General Counsel Jeffrey Freedman. “As CAA continues to build businesses and resources to capture new opportunities for clients, we are fortunate to have in Ty an exceptional strategist and leader. He not only has deep experience solving complex issues, but knows how to build successful coalitions across broad sets of stakeholders, making him a natural fit within our collaborative culture.”

Bland will focus on the agency’s connection to relevant, local, state and federal legislation and regulatory action. He joins CAA from Herbalife’s global corporate affairs team where he had served as the vice president of state and local government relations. He has also served as the managing partner at public affairs firm Porter Tellus, LLC, advising corporate, non-profit, trade association and labor union clients on federal, state and local legislative initiatives and issues.

His previous experience also includes a managing director position at Capitol Hill Consulting Group, where he advised a number of clients including Verizon Wireless and Toyota Financial Services on a range of regulatory and legislative issues. Bland also served as Director of Government Affairs, Western Region, for AMTRAK.

The UCLA and University of California, Berkeley alum has also served as a Chief of Staff in the California State Assembly, and Legislative Representative for the City of Los Angeles.

“I have long admired CAA’s innovative and holistic approach to creating every possible avenue for client success in the marketplace,” said Bland. “As the agency’s role continues to expand across so many rapidly evolving fields, I look forward to helping CAA stay ahead of changes and opportunities.”