CAA Hires Dr. Sharoni Little As Head of Global Inclusion Strategy

Dr. Sharoni Little has been hired at CAA as the agency’s Head of Global Inclusion Strategy. Little will oversee and build upon the company’s robust set of initiatives to vigorously and consistently ensure the most enriching, diverse and inclusive environment for all employees to excel.

Prior to CAA, Little was the Vice Dean and Senior Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer at the USC Marshall School of Business as well as an adviser to global organizations.

“Sharoni is an inspiring and innovative leader in her field,” said CAA’s Chief Human Resources Officer, Sherrie Sage Schwartz. “Her deep expertise and experience will be invaluable in helping us continue to drive transformational change. Sharoni understands and cares deeply about organizational culture and will have an immediate impact on how we create opportunities within CAA for our colleagues.”

“CAA has clearly made diversity, equity, inclusion and antiracism a strategic priority for the company, valuing its profoundly positive impact not only on CAA’s workplace, but far beyond,” said Little. “I am inspired by the agency’s commitment to take an active, innovative and vocal role in using its unique access, resources and relationships to shine light and create real and sustaining change. I look forward to contributing to that ongoing process, alongside the many leaders within CAA who have been vital in forging this important and inclusive path.”

“Sharoni is a person of great character and supports the values and vision of our company,” adds CAA President Richard Lovett. “She will help us accelerate the momentum created by Kevin Lin, Ruben Garcia, and so many others at CAA in creating the most positive and optimistic culture we can possibly have.”

In addition to her role as Vice Dean at Marshall, Little served the school as an award-winning professor, researcher, and mentor. As CEO of The Strategist Company, she has advised organizations and communities on creating holistic, evidence-based strategies and solutions related to strategic leadership and inclusion.

A leading social advocate, Little has partnered with the Obama Foundation, the Aspen Institute, the Children and Nature Network, the Children’s Defense Fund, and the Kellogg Foundation. She serves as the Vice Chair of the Compton Community College Board of Trustees; Senior Advisor, Compton, My Brother’s Keeper; Past Chair, Los Angeles County Policy Roundtable for Childcare and Development; and sits on several boards of trustees.