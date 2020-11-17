Bruce Campbell Joins ‘Black Friday’; Rogo Productions Hires; GDR Buys ‘HAM’ Musical – Global Briefs

EXCLUSIVE: Bruce Campbell (Ash vs. Evil Dead), Devon Sawa (Final Destination) and Michael Jai White (Spawn) have joined the cast of director Casey Tebo’s Black Friday. Set on the busiest shopping night of the year, Black Friday, the story follows a group of disgruntled toy store employees who have to defend themselves from legions of holiday shoppers when a mysterious alien parasite sends them on a murderous rampage. Cast also features Ivana Baqureo, Ryan Lee, and Stephen Peck. Warner Davis of the Warner Davis Company produces alongside MFW Productions. Andy Greskoviak wrote the script. Pic shoots November 16 in Boston.

Rogo Productions, the London-based indie production company, has named Howard Cohen and Natalie Hill join as Co-Creative Directors. Cohen’s work as a producer includes Sky’s Play Your Pets Right, BBC’s Impractical Jokers, Stacey Dooley Investigates for BBC3, Unrighteous for Dave, and two episodes of Sky’s scripted Urban Myths series. He has developed work for the likes of Warner Bros, Disney and Fulwell 73. Hill’s credits include five series of The Apprentice for BBC One; Great British Menu for BBC Two; Stacey Dooley Investigates for BBC Three; and Heston’s Fantastical Food, Dispatches, Embarrassing Bodies and 24 Hours in A&E for Channel 4. She was most recently Head of Development and Executive Producer for Hello Halo. Rogo is part of the AJH Films Media Group and is headed up by documentary filmmaker Alex Holder.

Related Story Asacha Hires Disney Exec; IFC Buys Kurt Vonnegut Doc; ITV Torvill & Dean Film - Global Briefs

EXCLUSIVE: Global Digital Releasing has acquired HAM: A Musical Memoir, a filmed version of the off-Broadway show. The project will debut on Laemmle’s virtual platform December 3 before heading to BroadwayHD, the subscription service for live theater, where it will begin streaming exclusively January 7. The show is based on Sam Harris’s book and also stars the Tony Award nominee in 12 different roles. It was developed and developed and directed by Tony and Emmy-Award winning actor Billy Porter.

This year’s UK Jewish Film Festival has wrapped, with the Dorfman Best Film Award going to Evgeny Ruman’s Golden Voices. The prize was announced in an online ceremony. The film is available to stream in the UK this week via Curzon.