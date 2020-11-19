Broselianda Hernandez Dies: Cuban Actress Known For ‘Martí, The Eye Of The Canary’ Was 56

Broselianda Hernadez, a Cuban actress whose entertainment career spanned television, film and theater, has died. She was 56 years old.

On Wednesday, a Miami beach resident found the actress dead along the shoreline and reported it to police, who identified the body as Hernadez’s, AP reported. Though there are no signs of foul play, as of Thursday medical examiners have yet to determine the cause of death.

According to Miami outlets, the actress’ family members say she went to buy cigarettes on Tuesday night but never returned.

Hernandez acted in a number of television titles including Le Retour d’Arsène Lupin and Entre Mamparas. She also appeared in a number of shorts including Tiempo Muerto, Tunel and Habanera.

In 2010, she appeared as Leonor Pérez in Fernando Pérez’s Martí, the Eye of the Canary and as La Madre in The Companion, which was her final acting credit.

Cuba President Miguel Díaz-Canel mourned Hernandez, sharing a message on social media.

“Farewell to an exceptional actress named Broselianda,” he tweeted. “We mourn her early loss. Our condolences to her family and friends.