Broadway Invited To Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Event

The slimmed down Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will include some of its traditional Broadway dazzle, with parade organizers announcing that four stage productions will be included in the broadcast event on NBC.

Performances by the casts of Hamilton, Mean Girls, Jagged Little Pill and Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations will be filmed prior to the Thanksgiving Day special but aired during the Nov. 26 parade. Rehearsals and taping are being conducted with adherence to COVID-19 safety guidelines, including social distancing and mask wearing (except when singing).

Those shows, along with all other Broadway productions, have been dark since the March pandemic shutdown. Other productions were invited to perform but logistics proved too difficult.

This year’s reimagined – and generously-defined – parade will include no audience crowds or even a parade route. Floats, the giant balloons and various performances will be staged within one 34th Street block near Macy’s flagship Herald Square store. The costs of staging and taping the Broadway performances will be paid by NBC.

In addition to the Broadway quartet, performers for this year’s holiday tradition will, according to NBC, include Radio City Rockettes, Dolly Parton, The Big Apple Circus, Lauren Alaina, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, Patti LaBelle, the cast and Muppets of Sesame Street, Leslie Odom Jr., Keke Palmer, Jordin Sparks and others.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade will air nationwide as a television-only event, with no audience, on NBC and Telemundo on Thursday, Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., in all time zones.