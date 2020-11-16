‘Lackawanna Blues’ And ‘How I Learned To Drive’ Target New Broadway Openings

The Broadway premieres of Ruben Santiago-Hudson’s Lackawanna Blues and Paula Vogel’s How I Learned To Drive have been set for 2022 and 2021, respectively, with producers at the Manhattan Theatre Club expressing “hopes high that we will be able to return to live theatre.”

The nonprofit MTC announced the target openings today, along with plans to present an Off Broadway production of Simon Stephens’ Morning Sun starring Edie Falco and the American premiere of Anchuli Felicia King’s Golden Shield.

MTC artistic director Lynne Meadow said, “With hopes high that we will be able to return to live theatre, we have created a season of diverse and exciting Broadway and Off Broadway premieres and we are honored to be working with the very best of New York’s brilliant artistic community.”

Santiago-Hudson’s Lackawanna Blues, to be performed and directed by the playwright with original music by Bill Sims Jr., will debut in Fall of 2021 at MTC’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

How I Learned To Drive, starring Mary-Louise Parker and David Morse in roles they created Off Broadway in 1997, will begin performances at the Friedman in Spring 2022. Mark Brokaw will direct the production that was originally set to open last Spring. Johanna Day, Alyssa May Gold and Chris Myers also star.

MTC’s Off Broadway productions at New York City Center Stage I will begin in Fall 2021 with Stephens’ Morning Sun, directed by Lila Neugebauer. Along with Falco, the play features Blair Brown and Marin Ireland.

The Off Broadway American premiere of King’s Golden Shield will be directed by Danya Taymor and is planned for the 2021-2022 season with dates to be announced.

Two additional MTC productions will be announced at a later date, as will exact performance dates for all of the productions.